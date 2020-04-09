21:26 Reported News Briefs Nissan 15, 5780 , 09/04/20 Nissan 15, 5780 , 09/04/20 2 Arab rock-throwers arrested in Silwan Jerusalem police arrested 2 Arabs after being attacked in the predominantly Arab neighborhood of Silwan. When police arrived at a cafe to provide closing orders to the owner, a crowd gathered and some began to throw stones at the officers. Officers made warning shots in the air when they felt threatened and managed to disperse the crowd, arresting two and handing out closing orders to the business owner. ► ◄ Last Briefs