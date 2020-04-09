Terror probe launched in France knife attack

French counter-terrorism prosecutors have opened a judicial investigation after a knife attack south of Lyon left two people dead this past Saturday, The Associated Press reported Wednesday.

In a statement, prosecutors said charges will be pressed against the assailant, who was arrested by police minutes after the attack as he was kneeling on the sidewalk praying in Arabic.

