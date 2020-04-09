Gaza out of coronavirus test kits, officials say

The Gaza Strip has no more coronavirus test kits, Palestinian Arab health officials said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

“Testing at our central laboratory has stopped, after coronavirus test kits completely ran out,” Gaza “health ministry” spokesman Ashraf al-Qidra was quoted as having said. The Gaza “health ministry” is run by Gaza’s Hamas terrorist rulers.

