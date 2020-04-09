Syrian regime blamed for chemical attacks

The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Wednesday for the first time explicitly blamed Syria for toxic attacks, saying President Bashar Al-Assad's air force used the nerve gas sarin and chlorine three times in 2017, AFP reports.

The findings came in the first report from a new investigative team set up by the global chemical weapons watchdog to identify the perpetrators of attacks in Syria's ongoing nine-year-long civil war.

