Britain reports deadliest day since start of pandemic

Britain on Wednesday reported its deadliest day since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with 938 new deaths.

Scientists predict the country will enter the peak of the outbreak over the next week and its partial lockdown is expected to be extended by weeks. About 19% more people perished on Tuesday compared with a day earlier, according to Bloomberg.

