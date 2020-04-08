New York reports new single-day record coronavirus deaths

New York state on Wednesday reported the most coronavirus cases in the world, overtaking Spain, according to a Reuters tally.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the state recorded 779 deaths, its largest single day death toll from the coronavirus.

