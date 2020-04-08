British PM's condition improving

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s condition is improving in the intensive care unit of a London hospital, British Treasury chief Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday.

Johnson has been sitting up in bed and engaging with his doctors at St. Thomas’ Hospital, said Sunak, according to The Associated Press.

