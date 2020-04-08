Israel's president to pope: 'We are fighting a brutal enemy together'

President of Israel Reuven Rivlin has spoken with the pope telling him "We are fighting a diffcult and brutal enemy together." Rivlin complimented the pope on speaking out against anti-Semitism and the pope delivered to Rivlin the following message: "When you light your holiday candles this evening, we will all be with you and I will be with you in my heart and in my prayers."

