Major Jewish newspapers in Britain could be closing for good

Britain's two major Jewish newspapers, The Jewish Chronicle and The Jewish News, are being shut down and could be closing for good due to financial setbacks brought about by the coronavirus crisis. The Jewish Chronicle was already in financial trouble and only managed to stay open due to an infusion of funds last summer.

The Jewish Chronicle will cease operations within the next two to three weeks. It is hoped that the paper will find the financial means to start up again in the future but there is no assurance this will happen.

