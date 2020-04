18:11 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Startling images of COVID-19 lung damage Unlike pneumonia which typically damages only one part of a single lung COVID-19 causes damage to many parts of both lungs. This is a medical assessment based on CAT scans of coronavirus damaged lungs that have been made available for clear viewing through virtual reality technology utilized by Dr. Keith Mortman, the Chief of Thoracic Surgery at George Washington University Hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs