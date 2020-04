17:50 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 10th resident of Beersheba nursing home dies from COVID-19 The tenth resident of Beersheba's Mishan nursing home has passed away in the coronavirus ward of Beersheba's Soroka Hospital. Avraham Hertzberg was a Holocaust survivor who was 96 years old. Last night Shimon Reimilver, another Holocaust survivor, passed away in the hospital at the age of 97. ► ◄ Last Briefs