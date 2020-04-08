17:42 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Chabad brings the Seder directly to past public Seder participants Chabad is accustomed to holding large Seders throughout Israel for the general public. This year due to the coronavirus that is not possible so Chabad is bringing the Seder directly to past attendees of these Seders. Everyting needed for a Seder, from wine to matzah to all the items on the Seder plate to the Seder meal, too, is being brought to the homes of families and students who attended public Chabad Seders in previous years. ► ◄ Last Briefs