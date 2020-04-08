17:25 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 IDF Commander of Shomron Division prioritizes residents' health The IDF Commander of the Shomron Division Sagiv Dahan has implored residents to abide by the directives of the Health Ministry. "As opposed to years past," Dahan said, "when I would urge you to take advantage of the holiday to explore the natural springs and spectacular landscapes of the Shomron, protected by our soldiers' readiness, I am asking you this year to follow the directives of the Health Ministry that are meant to protect all of us, citizens and soldiers alike." ► ◄ Last Briefs