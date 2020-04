17:14 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Government authorizes continuing phone surveillance of all citizens Following a cell phone survey the government has authorized Israel's internal security agency Shabak to continue tracking of all citizens through their cell phones. This emergency measure has been taken in light of the coronavirus epidemic. ► ◄ Last Briefs