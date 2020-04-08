|
17:05
Reported
Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20
IDF training complex passes surprise inspection
An IDF training complex in the Negev with thousands of soldiers has passed a surprise inspection by the IDF's comptroller unit. Led by chief of staff Aviv Kochavi the inspection included examination of measures taken in face of the coronavirus epidemic.
The IDF comprotroller Brigadier General Ofer Sarig summarized his assessment as positive but did recommend procedures to adopt for protecting the health of soldiers stationed there without interrupting their daily routine.
