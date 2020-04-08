Finance Minister: Likud must not compromise on sovereignty, High Court

Finance Minister Eli Cohen insists that Likud must not compromise on extending sovereignty in line with Trump's so-called deal of the century and on the issue of appointing judges to the High Court. "We cannot let fifteen members of Blue and White decide these matters," Cohen said.

Trump has given Israel the green light to extend soveriegnty over the Jordan Valley and areas surrounding every Israeli community in Judea and Samaria. Israel's High Court as presently constituted leans far to the Left in its rulings.