Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Report: Two Likud cabinet members slated for ambassadorial roles Two members of the cabinet holding ministerial portfolios could assume ambassadorial roles in a new unity government. With formation of a new government the current Minister of the Diaspora Tzipi Hotovely would become an ambassador to a European country, probably France, while current Minister of Labor Ofir Akunis could become Israel's ambassador to the UN.