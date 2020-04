16:00 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 ABC News reports that US Intelligence warned about virus in November The American broadcast network ABC has reported that US intelligence officials warned the Pentagon and White House in November of last year that a rampaging Chinese virus could become a "cataclysmic event." The briefing that was delivered read as follows: "Contagion sweeping through Wuhan is changing life and business and posing a threat to the population." ► ◄ Last Briefs