The biggest Seder in the world is held each year in Thailand with hundreds of attendees. This year however Nehemia Wilhelm, the Chabad emissary who regularly leads that Sede,r will be having a Seder at home due to the coronavirus that will be limited to family members alone. Most of those who attend the Seder are Israelis traveling in Thailand.