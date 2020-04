15:48 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Netanyahu calls Gantz to offer holiday greetings Prime Minister Netanyahu has called Benny Gantz to wish him a happy Passover. The two of them spoke about the need to set up an emergency government for the benefit of the Jewish nation. They also agreed to continue talks regarding establishment of a unity government after the holiday. ► ◄ Last Briefs