Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Chinese broadcaster donates 10,000 masks to Israel 'Itzik Hasini' (Chinese Isaac) who is known for his heartfelt broadcasts out of China extolling Israelis has donated 10,000 masks to help Israel battle the coronavirus.