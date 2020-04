15:36 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Report from Spain: State of alarm will last through April 29th A report from Spain's finance minister, María Jesús Montero, indicates that a state of alarm will last through April 26th but there could be some return to normalcy after that. The government would will then issue clear guidelines as to what that normalcy would entail. ► ◄ Last Briefs