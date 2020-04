15:30 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 President Putin to Russian Jews: 'Happy holiday to all of you' President Vladimir Putin has wished a happy holiday to the Jews of Russia. "The Jews of Russia keep their traditions no matter what," Putin said. "They pass these traditions along from generation to the next and are faithful to unchanging spiritual values." ► ◄ Last Briefs