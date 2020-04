15:23 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Putin wishes Russian Jews a 'happy Passover' "Russian Jews guard their ancestral traditions in every way possible, passing them down from generation to generation and [remaining] faithful to their undisputed spiritual values," the Russian president wrote. ► ◄ Last Briefs