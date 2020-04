14:16 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Hamas considers: Information on prisoners in exchange for prisoners According to the Al-Quds newspaper, Hamas will examine the possibility of providing clear information to Israel on the fate of IDF soldiers Oron Saul and Hadar Goldin and on the health of Abraham Mengistu and Hisham a-Sayyid in exchange for the release of security prisoners. ► ◄ Last Briefs