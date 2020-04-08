|
14:00
Reported
Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20
6 coronavirus patients in Tzfat hospital - 2 in serious condition
A 69-year-old resident of Kiryat Shemona has been admitted to Ziv Medical Center in Tzfat suffering from coronavirus - her condition has been categorized as serious. She is now in an induced coma and on a ventilator.
There are currently six patients in the special coronavirus ward at Ziv Medical Center: two in mild condition, two in moderate condition, and two in serious condition.
