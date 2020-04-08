Justice Minister relief proposals for payment of fines & legal costs

Justice Minister Amir Ohana has published a memorandum of law for public comment on postponing the payment of fines, seeking 60 days to postpone the payment of fines, and court costs to the state and local authorities.

Minister Ohana is advancing the move, in coordination with the law enforcement and collection agencies, the Treasury and the Interior Ministry, with a view to alleviating the burden on a large number of Israeli households and businesses that are having difficulty paying their debts due to the financial uncertainty they face due to the coronavirus crisis.