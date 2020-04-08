13:37
Coronavirus can reactivate after apparent recovery, reports suggest

At least 51 South Koreans who had contracted coronavirus and made a full recovery have tested positive a second time after leaving quarantine, according to officials.

It is believed that the virus reactivated in these patients, and that they were not reinfected.

Yesterday, a rabbi in the English town of Gateshead passed away from coronavirus after the virus made a virulent comeback, following his apparent recovery a few weeks ago.

