Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20
Coronavirus can reactivate after apparent recovery, reports suggest
At least 51 South Koreans who had contracted coronavirus and made a full recovery have tested positive a second time after leaving quarantine, according to officials.
It is believed that the virus reactivated in these patients, and that they were not reinfected.
Yesterday, a rabbi in the English town of Gateshead passed away from coronavirus after the virus made a virulent comeback, following his apparent recovery a few weeks ago.
