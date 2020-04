13:38 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 'Don't try to be smart, protect your families' Read more Dr. Ashi Shalmon urges Israelis to follow lockdown orders, says Israel is seeing reduction in rate of coronavirus infections. ► ◄ Last Briefs