13:27 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Wife of Harav David Batzri has passed away Rabbanit Tzipora Batzri, wife of mekubal Harav David Shalom Batzri, rosh yeshivat Hashalom, has passed away at Shaarei Zedek Medical Center, Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs