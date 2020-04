13:24 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 IDF Chief Rabbi Eyal Karim sells the IDF's hametz Any soldier wishing to sell his or her hametz via the IDF Rabbinate had the opportunity to do so via sending in a completed form to the Rabbinate office. ► ◄ Last Briefs