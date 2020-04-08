Yad Sarah brings huge shipment of medical supplies into country

An airplane carrying a huge shipment of respiratory equipment for Yad Sarah has just landed in Israel.

The shipment includes around 5,000 oxygen generators, 1,000 canisters of oxygen, 220 ventilators, and 7,200 critical care beds.

Moshe Cohen, Yad Sarah's director, said, "With the conclusion of this campaign to bring a huge amount of medical equipment, thanks to the generosity of Israeli citizens who contributed, we have been able to purchase equipment that will help thousands of Israelis to get through the coronavirus crisis."