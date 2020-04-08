|
Likud: Blue & White retreated from understandings
Statement from the Likud party:
From the first moment, it was agreed that the unity government would be established on the basis of two clear principles: joint decision-making on all issues, and promoting sovereignty [in Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley].
Unfortunately, at the last moment, it is Blue & White that it retreating from these agreements, which are a necessary basis for any balanced government.
Once Blue & White returns to these original agreements, the agreement can be finalized and a unity government can be formed.
False Blue & White media spins do not bring unity closer but rather make it less likely to occur.
