12:53 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Hillel Yaffe hospital - 25 patients, 2 in serious condition Hillel Yaffe medical center reports that it is currently treating 25 coronavirus patients, two of whom are in serious condition - the others are mild cases. ► ◄ Last Briefs