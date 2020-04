12:52 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Spain: 757 new coronavirus deaths Spain has reported 6,180 new cases of coronavirus and 757 new deaths, raising its national total to 146,690 cases and 14,555 dead. ► ◄ Last Briefs