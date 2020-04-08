MK Hauser: 'Israeli society desperately needs unity'

MK Tzvi Hauser says he still hopes that a unity government will be formed in the coming days.

"From the moment I embarked on a campaign as a public figure, over a year ago, I raised the flag of national reconciliation and have not abandoned it. I hope that we will be able to bring unity to the people of Israel as part of a national reconciliation campaign that Israeli society so desperately needs. Unity and reconciliation will allow us to deal with the challenges of the present and to fulfill the dreams and historical opportunities in the near and distant future," he said.