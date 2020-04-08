Hadassah attempting production of antibodies, using plasma

Director of Hadassah hospital Professor Ze'ev Rothstein has reported to the prime minister on the establishment of a special production line to make tests to detect antibodies against coronavirus, and the effort to produce the antibodies themselves. He also noted that for the first time, plasma is being collected from those who have recovered from the virus, and it is hoped that its use will enable others to recover too.

Hadassah hospital noted that the first two Israelis to contract coronavirus (on the Diamond Princess cruise ship) who returned to Israel two months ago are today considered immune to the virus.