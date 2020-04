12:18 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Rabbi Eliezer Melamed: Time to realize how enslaved we are Rabbi Eliezer Melamed: Lockdown is an opportunity to take stock of our lives and realize how much we are enslaved to many of the aspects of modern life that we have taken for granted. ► ◄ Last Briefs