11% of patients on ventilators are in Bnei Brak hospital

In the coronavirus wards of Maayanei Hayeshua hospital in Bnei Brak, there are currently 53 patients.

13 are in serious condition of whom eleven are on ventilators. 13 are in moderate condition and the others are mild cases.

Professor Mordechai Ravid, the medical director, said: "Maayanei Hayeshua medical center has 1.9% of hospital beds in the country. 11% of all those on ventilators in the country are hospitalized here."