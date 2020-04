12:06 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Shortage of anesthetics & other critical care supplies A report in Channel 13 News relates that the Health Ministry has informed hospitals that there is currently a shortage of anesthetics and other items required for critical care. "Use what you have wisely, and do not conduct any non-urgent surgical procedure," hospitals were told. ► ◄ Last Briefs