Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20

Chief of Staff: IDF reducing training exercises to focus on epidemic

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi told Army Radio today that "The IDF is a huge task force. In order to contain this epidemic, we will expand the scope of our activities as far as possible, and in some areas, this will come at the expense of training exercises."