10:45 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 MK Shaked: No one knows what things will look like in 3 months' time MK Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) was interviewed by Israel Radio and stated that "Netanyahu closed a deal with Blue & White first, and only then did he turn to the members of the [right-wing] bloc. If he applies sovereignty to Judea, Samaria, and the Jordan Valley, this will be historic. But what's the problem with the deal we see being made? The issue of sovereignty is being postponed for later, and no one knows what the situation will be in America in another three months." ► ◄ Last Briefs