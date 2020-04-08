Around 600,000 self-employed will qualify for grant

The Prime Minister and Finance Minister have decided that the grant for self-employed workers will be substantially increased. According to the agreement, many more people will be eligible for the grant, and strict criteria limiting who will receive the grant are being cancelled. Around 600,000 self-employed workers are expected to qualify for the grant.

"At the conclusion of a discussion of the issues, it was decided to allocate a sum of around NIS 1 billion for self-employed workers," a government source said, adding that the total amount of money being paid out to workers in compensation during this crisis period now amounts to more than NIS 4 billion.