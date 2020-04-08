|
10:00
Reported
News BriefsNissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20
110 Israeli Arab students flown home from Turkey
110 Israeli-Arab students have landed in the country on a Turkish Airlines flight from Istanbul.
Kan News reports that the flight was originally planned for last week, but was cancelled due to the opposition of the Turkish government to the presence of Israeli security officers. Only following an appeal by MK Ahmad Tibi was a special flight arranged.
The students will be transferred either to home quarantine or to a special "Corona hotel."
Last Briefs