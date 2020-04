09:49 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Morocco: 11 Jews have passed away from coronavirus 11 Jews have died of coronavirus in Morocco. A member of the Jewish community in Casablanca said, "The blows hit us one after the other. Almost every day there is a funeral here for someone who fell victim to this virus." ► ◄ Last Briefs