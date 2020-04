09:46 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Moreshet Kan Radio to broadcast on silent during Yom Tov Radio Kan Moreshet (90.5, 90.8, 92.5, 100.7) will operate silently for Yom Tov, broadcasting only coronavirus updates that are of immediate and vital importance and cannot be postponed until after the festival concludes on Thursday night. ► ◄ Last Briefs