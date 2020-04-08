MK Michaeli: 'I will oppose this unity government'

MK Meirav Michaeli (Labor) was interviewed on Reshet Bet and made it clear that she intends to continue to fight to prevent her party from joining the coalition.

"I have said and will keep saying that I will vote against such a government if it is formed," she said. "I'm in a huge battle for the Labor party, trying to prevent it from making such a scandalous move. I have no doubt whatsover that if the party's members were allowed to vote on this matter, they would vote against it. There is a clear majority in the party against taking such a step."