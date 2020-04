08:38 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Secretary of the Lubavitcher Rebbe dies of coronavirus Read more Rabbi Yehuda Leib 'Leibel' Groner, secretary of the late Lubavitcher Rebbe, dies of coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs