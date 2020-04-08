08:24 Reported News Briefs Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Nissan 14, 5780 , 08/04/20 Police commander: 'Greater numbers as well as drones' to enforce rules Police commander Morris Chen said in an interview with Reshet Bet that "anyone who is found not in his place of residence is risking his life and will also be fined. That would be a shame. Despite the fact that people are allowed to leave their homes for a short period of time, we advise people to stay at home. We will be policing the streets in greater numbers, and also using drones, in order to protect the health of the public." ► ◄ Last Briefs