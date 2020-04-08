|
News Briefs
British PM: 'extraordinary capabilities to beat the odds' says friend
Toby Young, a long-time friend of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is currently hospitalized in intensive care after contracting the coronavirus, said in an interview that "Boris has extraordinary capabilities to beat the odds."
"He has been mayor of London twice, he has successfully led the Leave campaign (Brexit). Although luck has so far abandoned him in his fight against the coronavirus, I hope he can show the same determination, the same extraordinary ability to win again," Young said.
